— From wire reports

Steven Spielberg’s production company signs a deal with Netflix

Steven Spielberg is partnering with Netflix. Getting Hollywood’s premiere director represents a major coup for the streaming service.

Amblin Partners, the film and TV production studio led by the blockbuster director, announced a partnership with the streaming company Monday that will include multiple new feature films per year for the service, according to the two companies.

Production deals are commonplace in the entertainment industry, but what makes Monday’s announcement stand out is that it’s another sign of the changing dynamics in Hollywood. Streaming services, especially Netflix, have grown to major prominence in the industry. At the same time, traditional movie studios like Disney and CNN parent company WarnerMedia have gone all-in on streaming.

Brendan Fraser looks different after playing a 600-pound man

Brendan Fraser made a rare appearance over the weekend and it got the internet talking.

The 52-year-old actor appeared on the red carpet for his latest film, “No Sudden Move,” which was directed by Steven Soderbergh and costars Benicio del Toro, Jon Hamm and Don Cheadle.

Naturally Fraser doesn’t look the same as he did in his 1997 film “George of the Jungle” and his thicker stature became a topic of converstation.

Social media theorized that his weight gain might be connected to his next project, “The Whale,” directed by Darren Aronofsky.

Will Smith shares details of his autobiography, ‘Will’

Will Smith is excited for you to read his memoir.

The superstar put up a few posts over the weekend on his verified Instagram account regarding his forthcoming autobiography, titled “Will.”

In one, Smith used a filter to give him a Disney character style face — noting that it was “weird” — to talk about his first book.

“It’s been a labor of love,” Smith said. “I’ve been working on it for the past two years and it’s finally ready.”

In another video, artist Brandan Bmike Odums is shown creating the cover for the book.

— From wire reports