Udockexer & Jasmine Chandler were recently married on May 15, 2021 at Cha'le Gardens in Riverdale, GA with Pastor Frank Kelton officiating the ceremony.
The bride is the daughter of James (deceased) and Jacqueline Blalock of Stockbridge, GA. She is a 2021 graduate of Atlanta Technical College and is self employed at Eternal Allure in Eagles Landing.
The groom is the son of Robert Chandler and Conner Kenner of Atlanta and Stockbridge respectively. Udockexer is a 2009 graduate of Jonesboro High School and is employed at Delta Airlines.
The maid of honor was Tyler Johns; bridesmaid was Janteria Dixon; best man was Eddie Kenner; groomsman was Ezequiel Kenner; flower girls were Payton Chandler, Kahleina Chandler and Kylie Chandler; ring bearer was Uriah Chandler; and ushers were Deanna Cooper-Lawton and Allison Cooper-Lawton.
The reception was also held at Cha'le Gardens in Riverdale, GA.
After a honeymoon trip to Negril, Jamaica, the couple is residing in Stockbridge, GA.
