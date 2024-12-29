Henry County Government Logo.jpg

McDONOUGH — Anyone interested in learning how Henry County government works is invited to apply to attend the Henry County Citizens Academy.

The academy is a free, hands-on program designed to provide residents and workers with a behind-the-scenes look at county operations, including Public Safety, Public Works and more.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.