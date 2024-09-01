Partly cloudy this evening, then becoming cloudy after midnight. Low around 70F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph..
Updated: September 2, 2024 @ 9:41 pm
A flyer that the City of McDonough posted on their Facebook page announcing applications to the annual Christmas parade on Nov. 30.
MCDONOUGH — The city of McDonough is calling “all Santas, reindeer and jingle bell rockers” to apply to be a part of the 2024 Christmas parade. Applications can be downloaded on the city’s website.
The parade is set to take place on Saturday, Nov. 30 starting at 6 p.m. Floats have the opportunity to be awarded by judges in a contest that will begin promptly at 4:30 p.m.
