Applications open for McDonough Christmas Parade

A flyer that the City of McDonough posted on their Facebook page announcing applications to the annual Christmas parade on Nov. 30.

 MCD MARKETING ADMIN ACCOUNT

MCDONOUGH — The city of McDonough is calling “all Santas, reindeer and jingle bell rockers” to apply to be a part of the 2024 Christmas parade. Applications can be downloaded on the city’s website.

The parade is set to take place on Saturday, Nov. 30 starting at 6 p.m. Floats have the opportunity to be awarded by judges in a contest that will begin promptly at 4:30 p.m.

