McDONOUGH — When the Hood Street Art Center opened its doors in 2015 Jeffrey Hunter became a familiar face to visitors of the 136 Hood Street location in McDonough. But the 56-year-old Atlanta native was not the type of person to keep his passion and talent for the fine arts all in one space.

Hunter became a significant part in the Henry County art community. From teaching fine arts classes to his service on the Board of McDonough Arts, Hunter found a way to make a myriad of friends through his craft up until the day of his unexpected death on Nov. 30.

