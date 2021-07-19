Aric Almirola celebrates after winning the Foxwoods Resort Casino 301 at the New Hampshire Motor Speedway. Almirola crossed the finish line at the 1.058-mile track to win the third race of his career. ♦

PLAYOFF BOUND

Softball player Kim Wendland was selected for induction into the University of Georgia’s Circle of Honor.

Almirola shakes up standings with breakthrough win

NASCAR Cup Series driver Aric Almirola (10) celebrates after winning the Foxwoods Resort Casino 301 at the New Hampshire Motor Speedway.

Former head women’s basketball coach Andy Landers was selected for induction into the University of Georgia’s Circle of Honor.

UGA adding four to Circle of Honor

All-America offensive lineman Randy Johnson, women’s basketball coaching great Andy Landers, NCAA champion swimmer Robert Margalis and softball All-American Kim Wendland will comprise the Class of 2021 for induction into the University of Georgia’s Circle of Honor. Johnson, Landers, Margalis and Wendland will be inducted formally during the Circle of Honor Gala on Friday, February 11, 2022 in the West End Zone complex of Sanford Stadium. They will also be recognized at the Georgia-Arkansas football game on Saturday, Oct. 2 at Sanford Stadium. The Circle of Honor is designed to pay tribute to extraordinary student-athletes and coaches who by their performance and conduct have brought honor to the university and themselves, and who by their actions have contributed to the tradition of the Georgia Bulldogs. The criteria for selection also stipulate that each recipient has earned his or her academic degree.

Randy Johnson

As a three-year starter on the offensive line, Johnson earned consensus All-America honors for the Bulldogs in 1975. That year, he was also voted the SEC’s Most Valuable Player among linemen by the Birmingham Quarterback Club; winner of the Jacobs Blocking Award, given each year to the league’s top blocker; and was named the Southeast Area Lineman of the Year by the Atlanta Touchdown Club. The Rome, Ga., native played fullback and middle guard for Pepperell High School before coming to UGA in 1971. At Georgia, he quickly established himself as an outstanding blocker, as well as a leader among teammates. Said his coach, Vince Dooley: ‘’Of all the players I’ve had the privilege of coaching, no one was more of a naturally-gifted blocker than Randy Johnson. He naturally had all of the basic fundamentals to be a great blocker and All-American.’’ Johnson won first-team All-SEC honors in both 1974 and 1975. As a senior he was elected offensive captain of a team that went 9-3 and earned a berth in the 1976 Cotton Bowl. The ’74 Bulldogs racked up 3,267 rushing yards, then the second-highest single-season output in UGA history. Johnson earned his B.S. degree in Health and Physical Education from UGA in 1984.

Andy Landers

In 36 seasons as the women’s basketball coach at Georgia, Andy Landers built an all-encompassing legacy that will be difficult for any successor to match. The Maryville, Tenn., native was hired as UGA’s first full-time head coach in 1979 and quickly turned the program into a powerhouse. Georgia won the 1981 WNIT title. The Lady Bulldogs played in the first-ever NCAA Tournament in 1982 and advanced to the Final Four in 1983. Two years later, the Lady Bulldogs were NCAA runners-up. By the time Landers retired from coaching in 2015, he had guided Lady Bulldog teams to 862 victories, becoming one of just seven coaches in NCAA Division I to have at least 850 wins at one school. By 2015, Georgia ranked second nationally in NCAA Tournament appearances (31) and weeks in the Associated Press weekly poll (522). In all, Georgia under Landers advanced to the “Sweet 16” 20 times, to the “Elite Eight” 11 times, to the Final Four five times, and finished as NCAA runner-up twice, in 1985 and 1996. Landers was named National Coach of the Year four times, while his players were named National Player of the Year three times, National Freshman of the Year three times, National Defensive Player of the Year once, and 31 All-America honors. Equally impressive, all 67 of Landers’ four-year letter winners earned degrees from UGA. Landers has already been inducted into the Halls of Fame for Women’s Basketball (2007) and the State of Georgia (2009). His induction into the Circle of Honor will place him into a small group of unique distinction. He will become just the sixth among all 83 inductees that are not UGA alumni. This group includes Dick Copas, men’s golf coach (inducted in 2006); Vince Dooley, head football coach and athletic director (inducted in 2004); Liz Murphey, women’s golf coach and senior women’s administrator (inducted in 2001); Steve Webber, baseball coach (inducted in 2018) and Suzanne Yoculan, women’s gymnastics coach (inducted in 2014).

Robert Margalis

Robert Margalis made his mark as one of the finest distance swimmers in UGA’s proud history, earning a slew of accolades from 2002-05. However, he saved his best single performance as a Bulldog for perhaps the sport’s most difficult event: the 400 Individual Medley. As a sophomore, Margalis won the 2003 NCAA Championship in the 400 IM. At the time, just three previous Bulldogs had won individual national titles in men’s swimming. His winning time of 3:39.92 stood as the UGA record for 11 years before Olympian Chase Kalisz bettered the mark at the 2014 NCAA meet. Margalis eventually earned 16 All-America citations in his Georgia career. He won Southeastern Conference titles in the 1,650-yard freestyle in 2002 and the 500-yard freestyle in 2003, after which he was also named SEC Swimmer of the Year. The Clearwater, Fla., native also won or shared the Reid Patterson Team MVP award in all four of his years as a Bulldog. Margalis earned his B.S. degree in Consumer Economics from UGA in 2004.

Kim Wendland

A native of Rock Island, Ill., Kim Wendland was one of the first great players in UGA softball history. A three-year teammate of fellow Circle of Honor inductee Nicole Barber, the duo helped turn Georgia from an ascendant program to the national fixture it is today. Wendland won All-America honors in each of her last three years as a Bulldog (2003-05). She remains one of just four players in UGA history to earn such an honor three times. She’s also the only player in program history to earn two outstanding honors: SEC Player of the Year and first-team All-SEC four consecutive years. Sixteen years after her UGA career, Wendland’s 313 career hits, 233 runs batted in, and 64 doubles still rank among the top five in school history. Her 1,403 putouts at first base rank second in program history. As a freshman in 2002, Wendland helped lead Georgia to its first-ever NCAA Regional. The Bulldogs have now played in 19 consecutive NCAA Championships. Wendland earned her B.S. degree in Child and Family Development from UGA in 2004.

With a stunning victory in Sunday’s Foxwoods Resort Casino 301 at New Hampshire Motor Speedway, Aric Almirola sent shock waves through the NASCAR Cup Series’ Playoff standings. With hard-charging Christopher Bell closing behind him, Almirola crossed the finish line at the 1.058-mile track .657 seconds ahead of the Joe Gibbs Racing driver to win the third race of his career and give Stewart-Haas Racing its first ostensible Playoff berth of the 2021 campaign. After battling Team Penske teammates Brad Keselowski and Ryan Blaney — who waged their own internecine war shortly after the start of the third stage — Almirola had to hold off Bell to win for the first time this season and for the first time on a track that isn’t a superspeedway. Almirola entered Sunday’s event 27th in the Cup standings. Leaving New Hampshire, he’s eligible to compete for the series championship, barring the unlikeliest of circumstances. “This is by far one of my favorite race tracks,” an elated Almirola said after taking the checkered flag. “I love coming up to the New England area and racing. I love this race track. I had this race won a couple of years ago, and I gave it away — I lost it. And I am so glad to win a race here with this race team. “It’s so good, man. We’ve been through so much, and I just stood the test. Everybody has just been working so hard… There’ve been so many people who have continued to support us through the crappiest year ever. Man, this feels so good for them. My pit crew did a phenomenal job on pit road. There’s no doubt we’ve struggled, but guess what? We’re going Playoff racing.” It helped Almirola’s cause that NASCAR cut the race eight laps short of the scheduled 301 circuits because of darkness, a move necessitated by a rain delay that commenced after eight laps had been completed and Kyle Busch’s polesitting car had been wrecked beyond repair. Bell thought an extra eight laps might have made the difference. “I didn’t know how many laps they cut it short, but definitely whenever I saw the board and saw that we were eight laps short, it stings, man, because I feel like I probably had a little bit better pace than him, and I was able to get to him,” said Bell, who won Saturday’s NASCAR Xfinity Series race at the track. “I know lapped cars were giving him a bad time, but I was able to get to him, and it was going to be a heck of a race.” Penske teammates Keselowski, Joey Logano and Blaney ran third, fourth and fifth, respectively, with Logano recovering from a two-lap penalty incurred during the rain delay. Nicked for the two circuits when a crewman worked on his car during the red-flag period, Logano used two free passes under caution to his advantage. Kevin Harvick finished sixth after winning the first stage and leading a race-high 66 laps, the first time since May 9 at Darlington the driver of the No. 4 Stewart-Haas Racing Ford had been at the front of the field. Ford drivers claimed five of the top six finishing positions, with Bell in a Toyota being the only exception. Kyle Larson, Ross Chastain, Alex Bowman and Denny Hamlin completed the top 10. Almirola’s victory set up a battle between Richard Childress Racing teammates Tyler Reddick and Austin Dillon for the 16th and final Playoff berth. Both were comfortably situated in points before the race, but Almirola’s win reduced the number of available spots in the postseason from four to three. Reddick currently leads Dillon by five points for the last Playoff-eligible position with four regular-season events remaining. On Lap 6, as rain began falling with sudden intensity, frontrunner Kyle Busch spun into the Turn 1 wall, crushing the rear of his No. 18 Toyota. Joe Gibbs Racing teammate Martin Truex Jr. suffered a similar fate on the wet track, damaging the front end and splitter of his No. 19 Camry. Hamlin spun behind Busch and Truex, making slight contact with the No. 48 Chevrolet of Bowman, but Hamlin had more time to react after witnessing the ill fortune of his JGR teammates and escaped major damage. NASCAR officials were surprised at how quickly mist turned to hard rain rendered the track too treacherous to continue the race. “As (race director) Tim Bermann is about to put out the yellow, we look down and (Busch) is already getting loose,” said NASCAR executive director and chief racing development officer Steve O’Donnell. “I’ve been here a number of years. That’s the first time I’ve seen that in terms of how quickly it came upon us. Certainly mist, we’ve raced in mist conditions before. The track got slick, obviously, in a hurry, and it was unfortunate what took place.” The wreck eliminated Busch from the race in 37th (last) place. Truex recovered to finish 12th. Logano suffered corollary damage when debris from the track stuck in the throttle linkage and prevented the throttle from opening fully. Because a crew member began working on the car before the red flag was lifted, Logano incurred the two-lap penalty. NASCAR Cup Series Race — 29th Annual Foxwoods Resort Casino 301 New Hampshire Motor Speedway Loudon, New Hampshire Sunday, July 18, 2021 1. (22) Aric Almirola, Ford, 293. 2. (9) Christopher Bell, Toyota, 293. 3. (11) Brad Keselowski, Ford, 293. 4. (15) Joey Logano, Ford, 293. 5. (7) Ryan Blaney, Ford, 293. 6. (12) Kevin Harvick, Ford, 293. 7. (10) Kyle Larson, Chevrolet, 293. 8. (20) Ross Chastain, Chevrolet, 293. 9. (5) Alex Bowman, Chevrolet, 293. 10. (6) Denny Hamlin, Toyota, 293. 11. (14) Matt DiBenedetto, Ford, 293. 12. (2) Martin Truex Jr., Toyota, 293. 13. (8) Tyler Reddick, Chevrolet, 293. 14. (21) Cole Custer, Ford, 293. 15. (29) Ricky Stenhouse Jr., Chevrolet, 293. 16. (4) Kurt Busch, Chevrolet, 292. 17. (13) Austin Dillon, Chevrolet, 292. 18. (3) Chase Elliott, Chevrolet, 292. 19. (24) Erik Jones, Chevrolet, 292. 20. (31) Daniel Suarez, Chevrolet, 292. 21. (16) William Byron, Chevrolet, 292. 22. (25) Ryan Preece, Chevrolet, 292. 23. (26) Corey LaJoie, Chevrolet, 292. 24. (28) Ryan Newman, Ford, 292. 25. (23) Michael McDowell, Ford, 292. 26. (18) Bubba Wallace, Toyota, 292. 27. (19) Chase Briscoe #, Ford, 291. 28. (30) Justin Haley(i), Chevrolet, 291. 29. (17) Chris Buescher, Ford, 290. 30. (32) BJ McLeod(i), Ford, 288. 31. (34) Cody Ware(i), Chevrolet, 285. 32. (27) Anthony Alfredo #, Ford, 285. 33. (33) Garrett Smithley(i), Chevrolet, 283. 34. (35) Josh Bilicki, Ford, 280. 35. (36) Quin Houff, Chevrolet, Accident, 187. 36. (37) James Davison, Chevrolet, Clutch, 40. 37. (1) Kyle Busch, Toyota, Accident, 8. Average Speed of Race Winner: 99.004 mph. Time of Race: 3 Hrs, 7 Mins, 52 Secs. Margin of Victory: 0.697 Seconds. Caution Flags: 6 for 47 laps. Lead Changes: 14 among 10 drivers. Lap Leaders: K. Busch 1-6;C. Elliott 7-23;K. Busch 24-25;C. Elliott 26-61;R. Blaney 62-77;B. Keselowski 78;K. Harvick 79-130;D. Hamlin 131;K. Harvick 132-145;B. Keselowski 146-197;R. Blaney 198-245;A. Almirola 246-250;R. Chastain 251-253;M. DiBenedetto 254-273;A. Almirola 274-293. Leaders Summary (Driver, Times Lead, Laps Led): Kevin Harvick 2 times for 66 laps; Ryan Blaney 2 times for 64 laps; Brad Keselowski 2 times for 53 laps; Chase Elliott 2 times for 53 laps; Aric Almirola 2 times for 25 laps; Matt DiBenedetto 1 time for 20 laps; Kyle Busch 1 time for 6 laps; Ross Chastain 1 time for 3 laps; Kurt Busch 1 time for 2 laps; Denny Hamlin 1 time for 1 lap. Stage #1 Top Ten: 12,2,9,4,8,20,11,42,21,5 Stage #2 Top Ten: 2,4,12,11,10,9,5,8,42,1