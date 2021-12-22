EATONTON — “Surviving Savannah” is a novel about love, tragedy and “how to survive the surviving.” The book’s author, Patti Callahan, will present at a “Meet the Author” event live at the Georgia Writers Museum on Jan. 13, at 11:30 a.m., complete with a brunch of waffle charcuterie boards and mimosa bar.

Tickets for the event are $45 per person ($40 each for more than one person). Doors open at 11 a.m.

“Surviving Savannah” is Callahan’s second historical novel. The first was the best-selling “Becoming Mrs. Lewis,” which explores the life of C.S. Lewis’ wife, Joy.

Here is a taste of her newest tale.

It was called “The Titanic of the South.” The luxury steamship sank in 1838 with Savannah’s elite on board; through time, their fates were forgotten until the wreck was found, and now their story is finally being told in this breathtaking novel from New York Times best-selling author of “Becoming Mrs. Lewis.”

When Savannah history professor Everly Winthrop is asked to guest-curate a new museum collection focusing on artifacts recovered from the steamship Pulaski, she’s shocked. The ship sank after an accidental boiler explosion in 1838, and the wreckage was just discovered, 180 years later. Everly can’t resist the opportunity to try to solve some of the mysteries and myths surrounding the devastating night of its sinking.

Everly’s research leads her to the astounding history of a family of 11 who boarded the Pulaski together, and the extraordinary stories of two women from this family — a known survivor, Augusta Longstreet, and her niece, Lilly Dawson, who was never found, along with her child. These aristocrat women were part of Savannah society, but when the ship exploded, each was faced with difficult and heartbreaking decisions.

Patti Callahan is a New York Times and USA Today best-selling author of 16 novels and a podcast host. She is the recipient of The Christy Award — A 2019 Winner “Book of the Year;” The Harper Lee Distinguished Writer of the Year for 2020 and the Alabama Library Association Book of the Year for 2019. She is the co-host and co-creator of the popular weekly online “Friends and Fiction” live web show and podcast. Additionally, she was a finalist for the Townsend Prize for Fiction and an Indie Next Pick.

Tickets to this intriguing and fun event can be obtained by calling the Georgia Writers Museum or visiting www.georgiawritersmuseum.org.