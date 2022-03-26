McDONOUGH — A bomb threat at Ola High School appears to be a hoax, according to the Henry County Sheriffs’ Office.
The Henry County E-911 Dispatch Center received a call Friday in reference to a suspicious package reportedly left inside the school. As a precautionary measure, the school was evacuated. After the perimeter of the school property was checked and cleared by K-9 officers, students were released for dismissal.
Two other jurisdictions received similar calls to their dispatch centers. According to the HCSO, all of the threats appear to be unsubstantiated.
“The safety of our children and schools is paramount,” said Sheriff Reginald Scandrett. “No one was injured and all students and staff were accounted for. We’re in the early stages of the investigation. but the source of the call, at this time, has not been authenticated.”
