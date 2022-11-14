Cloudy with rain developing after midnight. Low 41F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall around a quarter of an inch..
Updated: November 14, 2022 @ 11:00 pm
Ola senior Anna Hutchinson signed Wednesday with the Abraham Baldwin Agricultural College fastpitch softball program.
Hutchinson is a right-handed pitcher and first baseman who was the Region 2-AAAAA Co-Pitcher of the Year this season. She also plays on Ola’s lacrosse team.
Strong Rock Christian senior Emily Chandler signed Wednesday with the University of Southern Mississippi fastpitch softball program.
Chandler is an infielder and utility player who hit .408 with a .512 on-base percentage and 23 stolen bases last season.
