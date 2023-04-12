I often joke that when you ask a CPA a tax question, their answer is always, “It depends.” Then last week, I received an email asking, “Is there a way to avoid the 10 percent early withdrawal penalty from an IRA?” My gut reaction was, “It depends.”

To begin, distributions taken from a traditional IRA before age 59 ½ are generally referred to as premature distributions. To discourage investors from raiding their retirement funds, premature distributions are subject to a 10 percent federal penalty tax (and possibly a state penalty tax) in addition to federal and state income taxes that are due.

Recommended for you

William G. Lako, Jr., CFP®, is a principal at Henssler Financial and a co-host on “Money Talks”—your trusted resource for your money, your future, your life—airing Saturdays at 10 a.m. on AM 920 The Answer. Mr. Lako is a CERTIFIED FINANCIAL PLANNER™ professional.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.