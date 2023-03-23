Students at Mrs. Amy’s Dance Studio recently competed at the Inspire Dance Competition in Carrollton. Shown here, Aleah Bailey received first place Diamond Medal in the Hip Hop Solo category for the age 16 division. She received two judges awards for Groovy Attitude and Costume.
Tynleigh Strickland, Jayla Nunn, Ashlyn Bailey and Maddison Naulta received second place trophies in the 12-year-old division in the Mini Competition Dance Team Group category. They also received a special judges award for costume.
Special Photos
Addison Roney and Kynslie Raymer received second place Sapphire Medal in the Musical Theater Duet 12-14 age category and a judges award for Broadway Bound.
Lilah and Lainey Crawley performed a duet in the Musical Theater category in the 9-11 age grup. They received first place Diamond Medal and a special judges award for Broadway Beauties.
Kylie Naulta received second place Sapphire Medal in the Acro/Dance category in the 13-14 age division.
The Junior Competition Dance Group, ages 12-15 years, received first place Diamond awards for jazz, lyrical and contemorary, and musical theater and special judges awards.
