Former Dutchtown star Will Anderson Jr. didn’t wait long to hear his name called at Thursday’s NFL Draft.
The 6-foot-3 1/2, 253-pound linebacker, a three-year starter and two-time All-American at Alabama, was drafted No. 3 overall in the first round by the Houston Texans. After drafting Ohio State quarterback C.J. Stroud at No. 2 overall, the Texans made a late trade with the Cardinals for the No. 3 pick to draft Anderson.
“(Anderson) can be their alpha on defense,” ESPN analyst Louis Riddick said.
Anderson, 21, received an NFL.com prospect grade of 7.02 — considered a Pro Bowl talent — after a stellar college career that saw him rack up 205 tackles (62 for losses) and 34 1/2 sacks over three seasons.
“It means (the Texans) could see how special I am,” Anderson said on the ESPN broadcast after he was selected. “I am so appreciative of the whole coaching staff, the GM, the owner. Thank you for this opportunity. You won’t regret it. I’m going to go out and work my butt off every day. … To my family, thank y’all. I love y’all so much. All the love y’all gave me and the support, I appreciate it.”
After starring at Dutchtown, Anderson broke through immediately at Alabama and earned SEC All-Freshman Team honors after making 13 starts for a national championship team, and racking up 52 tackles (10 1/2 for losses) and seven sacks.
He followed that with a huge sophomore season with 102 tackles (34 1/2 for losses) and 17 1/2 sacks, and earned the Nagurski Trophy as the nation’s top defender, as well as All-American and SEC Defensive Player of the Year honors. As a junior in 2022, he earned the Bednarik Award and the Lombardi Award after making 51 tackles (17 for losses) and 10 sacks.
“Can’t say enough good things about Will,” Texans general manager Nick Caserio said. “Just the person that he is, the human being that he is, his leadership and unsolicited before the draft, we received commentary about him, just the praise was just incredible.”
Now he brings those talents to Houston, where he will play for a defensive-minded head coach — and fellow Alabama product — DeMeco Ryans. Ryans, previously the 49ers’ defensive coordinator, was hired by the Texans in January.
“They’re good guys,” Anderson said of the Texans’ coaches. “They’re smart. They know what they want out of players. They know how they want to use me and they’re good people. That’s what i wanted to be around, good people.”
