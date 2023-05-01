Former Dutchtown star Will Anderson Jr. didn’t wait long to hear his name called at Thursday’s NFL Draft.

The 6-foot-3 1/2, 253-pound linebacker, a three-year starter and two-time All-American at Alabama, was drafted No. 3 overall in the first round by the Houston Texans. After drafting Ohio State quarterback C.J. Stroud at No. 2 overall, the Texans made a late trade with the Cardinals for the No. 3 pick to draft Anderson.

