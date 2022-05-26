McDONOUGH — In the state Senate District 17 race, incumbent Republican Brian Strickland of McDonough won his primary with 73% of the vote over challenger Brett Mauldin. Strickland won in Henry County, with 84% of the vote, and carried Newton, Morgan and Walton counties by wide margins.
He faces Democrat Kacy Morgan, who was unopposed, in the General Election.
In the state Senate race for District 10, incumbent Democrat Emanuel D. Jones came out victorious against competitor Bruce B. Holmes. Jones won by a wide margin of 70% of votes, carrying both Henry and DeKalb counties. He does not face opposition in the General Election.
Holmes ran for the Senate seat after being drawn out of the District 5 seat on the Board of Commissioners during redistricting last year.
• In the state House District 74 race, incumbent Karen Mathiak of Griffin won her primary with 66.4% of the vote over her challenger David Ballard. She received 79.24% of votes in Henry County.
Mathiak, who carried Henry, Fayette and Spalding counties, will face Democrat William Harris in the General Election. Harris defeated challenger Errol Mitchell in Tuesday's primary balloting.
• Demetrius Douglas won re-election for the state House District 78 seat with 74.2% of votes in the primary election with more than 80% of the vote in Henry, besting challenger Attania Jean-Funny in the Democratic primary. He also carried the Clayton County portion of his district.
Douglas faces no challenger in the General Election.
• In the state House District 91 race, incumbent Democrat Angela Moore won her primary with 89.7% of the votes against Greg Shealey.
She will face no Republican opposition in November.
• Democrat Regina Lewis-Ward was unopposed in state House District 115. She will face no Republican opposition in the General Election.
• Incumbent Democrat El-Mahdi Holly and Republican Bruce Bennington did not face any challengers in primary balloting but will be on the ballot in November to see who will come out ahead for the state House District 116 seat.
• In state House District 117 Republican voters favored Republican Lauren Daniel in the primary election. Daniel won with nearly 40% of the vote in Henry County. She will face Democrat Demetrius Rucker in the General Election. Rucker won the Democrat seat with nearly 55% of votes.
• Incumbent Clint Crowe, a Republican from Jackson Lake, was unopposed in state House District 118. He will face Democrat Sheronda Bell in November.
Ricky Williams won the Republican vote in state Senate District 25. He faced competitors Rick Jeffares, Leland Olinger II, and Daniela Sullivan-Marzahl, and received nearly 51.7% of votes with 23.11% of votes in Henry County.
He will face Democrat challenger Valeria Rodgers, who was unopposed, in the General Election.
