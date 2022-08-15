Good luck getting Adele to admit whether or not she is engaged to Rich Paul.
In a new cover article with Elle magazine, the British singer played it close to the vest when it comes to her status with her American sports agent boyfriend.
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
As a home delivery subscriber, you get free unlimited digital access to premium content on HenryHerald.com, including local news, local sports, obituaries, legal notices, local features, and the e-edition.
All you need is your print subscription account number and your last name.
Don't know your subscription number? Email access@henryherald.com with your delivery address.
Get unlimited digital access to premium content on HenryHerald.com, including local news, local sports, local features, obituaries, legal notices, and the e-edition, on your computer, tablet or phone starting at $3.99.
*All subscriptions auto-renew at the same rate.
|Rate
|Price
|Duration
|30 days unlimited access
|$3.99
|for 30 days
|90 days unlimited access (17% off regular price)
|$9.99
|for 90 days
|365 days unlimited access (27% off regular price)
|$34.99
|for 365 days
Get 3 days of unlimited digital access to HenryHerald.com including stories, photos, obituaries, e-edition and more on your computer, tablet or phone for $1.99.
Support Henry County journalism and subscribe now.
*Subscription does not auto-renew.
Good luck getting Adele to admit whether or not she is engaged to Rich Paul.
In a new cover article with Elle magazine, the British singer played it close to the vest when it comes to her status with her American sports agent boyfriend.
"Well, I'm not married," is how she chose to answer the question on whether Paul had put a ring on it. "I'm not married."
But what she is willing to share is how she feels about Paul.
"I've never been in love like this," Adele told the publication. "I'm obsessed with him."
She covers several topics in the interview, including postponing her Vegas residency at the Colosseum at Caesars Palace in January, which she says "was the worst moment in my career, by far."
She declined to move forward, she said, because the planned concerts didn't feel authentic to her.
"There was just no soul in it. The stage setup wasn't right. It was very disconnected from me and my band, and it lacked intimacy," Adele said. "And maybe I tried too hard to give it those things in such a controlled environment."
Many ticket holders were disappointed and Adele says she felt "embarrassed" by it all.
"I want to tell the story of the beginning of my career to now. I'm not gonna give too much about it, but the show grows," she said. It's all about the music, and it's really, really nostalgic."
The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2022 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.
Grammy-award winning vocalist Fantasia headlined back-to-back shows at the downtown Stockbridge Amphitheater at 4650 North Henry Boulevard on Saturday, Aug. 13 and Sunday, Aug 14. The R&B line-up also featured singer and songwriter Johnny Gill. Click for more.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
4 Apts, Homes or condos for people with bad credit! We lo…
FOR SALE 2007 Harley Davidson Custom Sportster 1200 CC. S…
CBD Vending Machine Arbor Place Mall 6700 Douglas Blvd Do…
Daweenis1890 said:
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.