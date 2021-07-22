Anna Faris has let slip that she and her partner Michael Barrett recently eloped.

The reveal came on an episode of her podcast "Anna Faris is Unqualified" earlier this week after the "Mom" star interviewed "Top Chef" judge Gail Simmons.

After speaking to Simmons, Faris was joined by matchmaker April Beyer to take calls from listeners seeking romantic advice.

When one caller got in touch to say that she felt she was growing apart from her friends after getting into a relationship, Faris ended up telling Beyer and the listener that she and cinematographer Barrett were married.

"I think we've spent the last year in a place of reflection, in a place of prioritization to some degree, a place of anxiety, a place of assessment," Faris said. "But I'm looking around, so, my fiancé is right... he's now my husband."

Faris confirmed that she and Barrett had eloped.

"I'm sorry... I just blurted that out," Faris said while her guests shared their excitement. "I couldn't say fiancé anymore."

The actress went on to say that the wedding had taken place at a local courthouse in Washington state: "It was awesome... it was great."

Faris said that she'd also let the news of her secret nuptials slip to her family in a similar way.

The actress said her aunt asked how she was feeling about becoming a stepmother, to which Faris said she replied: "Well, actually, I am a stepmom as of four days ago."

The "House Bunny" star was in high spirits after revealing the news and she appeared overjoyed as she shared further details about the low-key ceremony in San Juan island in Washington: "Everything about it just felt right."

The episode was released on Monday.

This is the third marriage for Faris, who was married to fellow actor Ben Indra from 2004 until 2008. She then wed "Guardians of the Galaxy" star Chris Pratt in 2009, with the couple announcing their split in 2017. Faris and Pratt share an 8-year-old son, Jack.

Pratt himself is remarried, too -- he and Katherine Schwarzenegger tied the knot in 2019 and the couple have an 11-month-old daughter named Lyla.

