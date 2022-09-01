The oldest son of Anne Heche has filed a petition to assume control of the late actress's estate.
Homer Laffoon, 20, is asking that he be awarded control of his mother's assets. Heche, who died last month after a car crash at age 53, did not have a will, according to a copy of the petition obtained by CNN.
The petition names Laffoon and Heche's 13-year-old son, Atlas Tupper as heirs.
"The Estate consists of two (2) intestate heirs—Homer Heche Laffoon and Atlas Heche Tupper," the petition statess "Homer Heche Laffoon is an adult and the proposed Administrator. Atlas Heche Tupper is a minor."
Heche's car crashed into a Los Angeles home and erupted into flames on August 5. She experienced a "severe anoxic brain injury," depriving her brain of oxygen, among other critical injuries, her family and friends said in a statement to CNN at the time.
She died days later after being taken off life support.
"My brother Atlas and I lost our Mom. After six days of almost unbelievable emotional swings, I am left with a deep, wordless sadness," Lafoon said in statement to CNN on Aug. 14. "Hopefully my mom is free from pain and beginning to explore what I like to imagine as her eternal freedom."
