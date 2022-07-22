Marking Billy Porter's film directing debut, "Anything's Possible" is a sensitive high-school love story that's so light on conflict as to risk blowing away. Placing a trans teen at its center adds some heft to material that would in an earlier era would have been presented as an after-school special, but the uplifting and timely messaging can't completely elevate this earnest but thin Amazon movie.

The key relationship involves Kelsa (Eva Reign), a trans girl who doesn't want that aspect of her life to overshadow everything else that's unique about her as she plans for college and beyond; and Khal (Abubakr Ali), a shy and likable boy with a fuzzier future who is still finding himself.

