"Avatar 2" is finally closer to reality.
Director James Cameron returns to direct the long-awaited sequel to the 2009 hit, officially titled "Avatar: The Way of Water."
Disney unveiled new footage of the movie at CinemaCon at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas on Wednesday, with guests reportedly given 3D glasses for the viewing.
"Avatar: The Way of Water" will follow the Sully family as they fight to stay alive.
The film's first trailer will debut in theaters before Marvel's "Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness" on May 6.
The sequel stars Sam Worthington, Zoe Saldaña, Giovanni Ribisi, Sigourney Weaver, Stephen Lang, Kate Winslet, Vin Diesel, Michelle Yeoh, Edie Falco, Cliff Curtis and Jemaine Clement.
To build anticipation of the film, Disney is set to re-release "Avatar" in theaters on Sept. 23.
"Avatar: The Way of Water," the first of four planned sequels, is scheduled to release Dec. 16.
