At the Creative Arts Emmy Awards ceremony on Saturday, former president Barack Obama and the late actor Chadwick Boseman had notable wins.
Obama won the outstanding narrator Emmy Award for his work on the Netflix documentary, "Our Great National Parks."
Higher Ground, Barack and Michelle Obama's production company, created the five-part docuseries on national parks and wildlife throughout the world.
Obama is the second US president to win an Emmy. Dwight Eisenhower was awarded an honorary Governors Award by the Television Academy while he was still in office in 1956.
Obama is now halfway to becoming an EGOT winner, someone who has received Emmy, Grammy, Oscar and Tony Awards. The achievement has only been accomplished by 17 people, including Rita Moreno and John Legend. The former president has previously won two Grammys for audio versions of his memoirs.
Also on Saturday, the late actor Chadwick Boseman was honored with a posthumous Emmy. Boseman won the character voice-over performance category for his role in the Disney+ animated series "What If...?" as Marvel's Star-Lord T'Challa.
