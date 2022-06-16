We don't know much about Beyoncé's next project, but we do know that it's coming.
Tidal, the streaming service purchased by her husband Jay-Z in 2015, tweeted a hint on Thursday.
"Beyoncé RENAISSANCE July 29," the post reads.
Her social media account bios also contained the same information as does her website.
Those visiting the store on her site are able to pre-order "Renaissance" box sets including a CD, a t-shirt and a 28-page booklet.
As with all things Beyoncé, the possibility of hearing new music from the superstar has stirred massive excitement on social media.
Beyoncé's last visual album, "Black Is King," released in 2020 as a companion project to her curated album "The Lion King: The Gift." She voiced the character of Nala in Disney's 2019 "Lion King" remake.
Her last full length album was "Lemonade" in 2016.
The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2022 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.