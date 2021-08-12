Brendan Fraser feels the love.
The actor appeared on TikTok with video from a virtual meet and greet.
Lindley Key, who has shared videos of her cosplaying Rachel Weisz as Evelyn O'Connell in Fraser's hit film "The Mummy," posted video of a conversation she had with Fraser.
"The internet is so behind you, we're so supportive," Key said.
"There are so many people out there who love you," she continued. "And we're rooting for you, and we can't wait to see what you do next."
"Shucks, ma'am," Fraser responded as he appeared to get emotional and tipped his cowboy hat.
The 52-year-old actor made a rare appearance on the red carpet in June for his latest film, "No Sudden Move," which was directed by Steven Soderbergh and costars Benicio del Toro, Jon Hamm and Don Cheadle.
His next film, "The Whale" is in post-production. Fraser plays a reclusive teacher dealing with severe obesity, who attempts to reconnect with his estranged teenage daughter.
He's currently filming a project with Martin Scorsese, "Killers of the Flower Moon," which also stars Leonardo DiCaprio and Robert De Niro.
