Britney Spears' lawyer in response to Kevin Federline​: 'We will not tolerate bullying'

An attorney for Britney Spears (right) has released a statement about a series of videos posted on social media ​by the singer's ex-husband, Kevin Federline​.

An attorney for Britney Spears is speaking out against a series of videos posted ​by the singer's ex-husband, Kevin Federline​.

On Wednesday, Federline posted to Instagram multiple videos that he said were filmed by Spears' sons several years ago in which she appears to have verbal disagreements and uses harsh language with her two children. The videos have since been removed from the social media platform, but they were published by TMZ. In a statement to CNN, Spears' attorney said they are "working with Instagram to ensure that Mr. Federline adheres to its rules, and we are exploring all appropriate relief against him."

