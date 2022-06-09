Britney Spears will soon be a married woman again.
The pop superstar is set to marry her fiancé Sam Asghari, a personal trainer turned actor, on Thursday, a source close to the singer tells CNN.
The pair have been engaged since September 2021.
The couple met in 2016 when Asghari co-starred with Spears in the video to her single, "Slumber Party."
This will be Spears's third marriage. She was previously married to childhood friend Jason Alexander and dancer Kevin Federline, with whom she shares two sons, Sean Preston and Jayden James.
TMZ was the first to report the news about the wedding.
