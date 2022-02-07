Broadway's 'Funny Girl' starring Beanie Feldstein announces full cast

The upcoming revival of "Funny Girl" on Broadway has been fully cast.
The musical stars Beanie Feldstein as Fanny Brice, Jane Lynch, Ramin Karimloo and Jared Grimes.
Joining them on stage will be Peter Francis James as Florenz Ziegfeld, Ephie Aardema as Emma/Mrs. Nadler, Debra Cardona as Mrs. Meeker, Toni DiBuono as Mrs. Strakosh, and Martin Moran as Tom Keeney.
Also in the cast are Afra Hines, Masumi Iwai, Aliah James, Jeremiah James, Julie Benko, Amber Ardolino, Daniel Beeman, Colin Bradbury, Kurt Thomas Csolak, Danielle Kelsey, Stephen Mark Lukas, Alicia Hadiya Lundgren, John Thomas Manzari, Liz McCartney, Katie Mitchell, Justin Prescott, Mariah Reives and Leslie Blake Walker.
The show is being produced by Sonia Friedman, Scott Landis and David Babani. Susan Hilferty will serve as costume designer.
The performers are expected to begin rehearsals Monday.
Previews are scheduled to kick off on March 26 at Broadway's August Wilson Theatre.
The show is set to open April 24.
