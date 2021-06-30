Camila Cabello is magical in first look at 'Cinderella'

If the dream you were wishing for was a look at Camila Cabello as Cinderella, your dream has come true.
The singer on Tuesday posted to social media a first look at the musical in which she takes on the iconic character.
Bill Porter, who plays a character based on the fairy godmother, also appears in the too-brief first look at the new film.
The movie, from "Pitch Perfect" writer Kay Cannon, is set to debut on Amazon Prime on September 3.
It also stars Idina Menzel, Pierce Brosnan, Minnie Driver and Nicholas Galitzine in the role of the Prince.
The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.