The cast of Netflix's same-sex love story "Heartstopper" celebrated London Pride with a Whitney Houston dance party as they faced off with anti-LGBTQ protesters.
A viral video, with more than 220,000 likes on Twitter, shows the faceoff between actors from the show and anti-LGBTQ protesters at Saturday's London Pride parade. British actors Kit Connor, Joe Locke, and Sebastian Croft dance and sing along to Houston's "I Wanna Dance with Somebody (Who Loves Me)" in the video.
"Love always wins," wrote Croft in a Tweet showing another video of the actors dancing.
In his own Tweet, Connor gave credit to Locke and Croft for leading the dance party.
"it was @joelocke03 and @SebastianCroft front and centre," wrote Connor. "Please give them the credit for doing something so powerful."
Locke also retweeted a video of himself dancing and apparently giving the middle finger to protesters, writing "Had to do my job properly."
The popular show features a love story between two British teenagers, played by Locke and Connor. Locke places Charlie Spring, a recently outed schoolboy who falls in love with popular rugby player Nick Nelson, played by Connor. The show has been lauded for its complex portrayal of queer characters and has a rare 100% approval rating on review aggregator Rotten Tomatoes.
