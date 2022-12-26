Cher showcases incredible diamond on Twitter for Christmas... but is it an engagement ring?

Cher had enough ice on hand for more than just holiday cocktails this weekend, but she's remaining mum for now on whether it means wedding bells are in her near future.

The legendary entertainer, who has been linked to rapper and music executive Alexander "AE" Edwards, posted an eye-catching photo of a humongous diamond ring to Twitter over Christmas, which set the internet ablaze with speculation that the pair got engaged.

