Chris Evans has been named People magazine's 'Sexiest Man Alive'

Chris Evans, seen here at the premiere of "The Gray Man" in London on July 19, is the new Sexiest Man Alive.

 Henry Nicholls/Reuters/File

People magazine has crowned actor Chris Evans this year's Sexiest Man Alive.

The unveiling was made on "The Late Show with Stephen Colbert," with help from John Oliver and Dwayne Johnson.

Recommended for you

Tags