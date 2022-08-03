Model and TV personality Chrissy Teigen announced Wednesday that she and her husband, musician John Legend, are expecting a baby.

"We have another one on the way," she wrote in a post on her Instagram account showing off her baby bump, later adding, "so far, everything is perfect and beautiful and I'm feeling hopeful and amazing."

Recommended for you

CNN's Alisha Ebrahimji contributed to this report.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.