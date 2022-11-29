Clarence Gilyard Jr., the actor best known for playing computer hacker Theo in "Die Hard" and naval flight officer Marcus "Sundown" Williams in "Top Gun," has died at the age of 66.
His death was announced on Monday in a statement from the University of Nevada, Las Vegas (UNLV), where he had been working as an associate professor at the College of Fine Arts.
"It is with profound sadness that I share this news," Dean Nancy Uscher said in the statement shared on Instagram. "His students were deeply inspired by him, as were all who knew him. He had many extraordinary talents and was extremely well-known in the university through his dedication to teaching and his professional accomplishments."
UNLV film chair Heather Addison remembered Gilyard as a "beacon of light and strength for everyone around him at UNLV."
She added: "Whenever we asked him how he was, he would cheerfully declare that he was 'Blessed!' But we are truly the ones who were blessed to be his colleagues and students for so many years. We love you and will miss you dearly, Professor G!"
No further details surrounding his death have been made public.
GivingTuesday is a global generosity movement created in 2012 which encourages people to volunteer at homeless shelters, organize food drives, fill their community fridges, donate to mutual aid funds, spread messages of solidarity and hope among other charitable causes. Click for more.GivingTuesday: 5 local non-profits you can support
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.