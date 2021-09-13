Conor McGregor denies altercation with Machine Gun Kelly at MTV VMAs

MMA fighter Conor McGregor and rapper Machine Gun Kelly were seen exchanging words on the red carpet at the MTV VMAs Sunday night.
Although reports claim there was an alteration, McGregor has denied that.
"Nothing happened with me, I only fight real fighters, people that actually fight, you know what I mean," McGregor told Entertainment Tonight after the incident. "I certainly don't fight little vanilla boy rappers. I don't even know the guy. I don't know anything about him, except that he's with Megan Fox."
CNN has contacted a representative for Kelly for comment.
McGregor was at the MTV VMAs to present an award to Justin Bieber. Kelly took the stage with Travis Barker to perform their hit, "Papercuts."
McGregor's representative also disputed reports that his client had asked Kelly for a photo prior to their encounter.
The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.