Hours before Dave Chappelle was set to hit the stage in Minneapolis, the venue canceled the sold-out show.
First Avenue, well known as the venue featured in Prince's 1984 film "Purple Rain," declined to host Chappelle's comedy show after backlash over comments in some of his previous Netflix specials that have been criticized as transphobic.
"The Dave Chappelle show tonight at First Avenue has been canceled and is moving to the Varsity Theater," First Avenue writes in a post on its verified Instagram account.
"To staff, artists, and our community, we hear you and we are sorry," the statement reads. "We know we must hold ourselves to the highest standards, and we know we let you down. We are not just a black box with people in it, and we understand that First Ave is not just a room, but meaningful beyond our walls."
The statement continues: "The First Avenue team and you have worked hard to make our venues the safest spaces in the country, and we will continue with that mission. We believe in diverse voices and the freedom of artistic expression, but in honoring that, we lost sight of the impact this would have. We know there are some who will not agree with this decision; you are welcome to send feedback."
Chappelle has made jokes about the trans community in sets over the years, but his 2021 Netflix special "The Closer" increased ire among some in the LGBTQ+ community and its allies after Chappelle said he was "team TERF," the term for "trans-exclusionary radical feminist."
CNN has reached out to reps for Chappelle for comment.
™ & © 2022 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.