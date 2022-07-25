David Warner

David Warner (right) played Spicer Lovejoy in "Titanic," a snide companion to Billy Zane's Caldeon Hockley.

 20th Century Fox/Paramount/Kobal/Shutterstock

David Warner, an English actor who played villainous supporting characters with aplomb in films like "Titanic" and "Tron," died over the weekend. He was 80.

Warner died from a "cancer-related illness," his family said in a statement shared by his talent agency with CNN. He'd been sick for 18 months, his family wrote, and "approached his diagnosis with a characteristic grace and dignity."

Recommended for you

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.