Deacon Phillippe is following in the professional footsteps of his parents.
The 18-year-old son on Reese Witherspoon and Ryan Phillippe will make his full acting debut in Season 3 of the Netflix comedy series, "Never Have I Ever."
The teen portrays Parker, "Devi's debate team rival from a well-funded private school, he's able to coast through debate tournaments thanks to his school's advantages and is always down to party," according to a Netflix press release.
The younger Phillippe has been mostly delving into music prior to acting, releasing his debut track in 2020.
"It's always a good feeling when you're getting recognition for stuff that you do, especially on a creative level," Phillippe, who as a producer goes by Deacon professionally, told Billboard. "I was glad people were seeing something I took part in. It was really significant."
