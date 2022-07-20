There's an understandably strong sentimental streak running through "Dickie V.," a documentary tribute to ESPN analyst Dick Vitale, as he deals with his mortality after being sidelined by cancer. Yet the lack of depth about Vitale's influence over how college basketball is covered, to use his parlance, prevents this from being truly "Awesome, baby!" or a "primetime player."

At 83, Vitale is clearly emotional as he looks back at the life that he has enjoyed, having thrived as a college coach and gotten fired by the Detroit Pistons before reluctantly stumbling into color commentary, calling his first game for a then-fledgling network called ESPN in December 1979.

Recommended for you

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.