Based on the first trailer for the upcoming film "Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves," nerdom has never looked better.
Starring Chris Pine, Michelle Rodriguez, Regé-Jean Page and Justice Smith, the scenes revealed in the trailer showcase all the dragons and swords the fantasy roleplaying game is known for -- along with humor and plenty of action.
"A charming thief and a band of unlikely adventurers undertake an epic heist to retrieve a lost relic, but things go dangerously awry when they run afoul of the wrong people," reads the film's official synopsis.
Charming enough, perhaps, to attract more than just D&D fans into theaters.
"Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves" is set for release in March 2023.
