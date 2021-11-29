We see you thirst trapping, Elliot Page!
The actor, who uses the pronouns his/they, posted a shirtless selfie Sunday showing off a burgeoning six pack.
"Oh good my new phone works," the caption reads.
Last year the "Juno" star shared that they are transgender and identify as non-binary.
"Non-binary" is a term used to describe a person whose gender identity is neither man nor woman.
In May Page told Oprah Winfrey that having transition surgery was "life saving."
The-CNN-Wire
