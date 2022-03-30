Elliott Page's character on "Umbrella Academy" will mimic real life.
Page's character on the hit Netflix series will come out as transgender in the third season.
The streaming giant celebrated the news by retweeting Page on it's dedicated LGBTQ+ content Twitter account, Most.
"FEELS SO GOOD TO SAY THIS: Elliot Page stars as Viktor Hargreeves in Umbrella Academy S3!!!," the Most tweet read.
Page's original tweet included a photo of the star in character.
In 2020 the Oscar-nominated performer went public with being transgender and identifying as non-binary.
