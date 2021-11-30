Ed Sheeran and Elton John are releasing a new Christmas duet for charity.
The song, titled "Merry Christmas," will be released on Friday, the two announced Monday.
John took to Twitter to share the news, writing, "Just under a year ago, I called @edsheeran to see if he wanted to make a Christmas single with me and now it's nearly here! 'Merry Christmas' will be out Fri 3 Dec with all proceeds from this year's Christmas period going to the Ed Sheeran Suffolk Music Foundation & [the Elton John Aids Foundation]."
The two also made a "Love Actually" themed video in which Sheeran knocks on John's door with a set of note cards in his hand, reading: "Hello. Last Christmas I received a call from my mate Elton John and he told me we should do a 'Christmas Song,' And I replied 'Yeah. Maybe in 2022.' But I actually wrote the chorus that day and here we are. Our Christmas song 'Merry Christmas' is out this Friday. Go pre-order or pre-save it now. It has sleigh bells. A lot of them...."
All proceeds from the song will go to Sheeran's foundation, which provides grants to young musicians in his hometown of Suffolk, and John's AIDS charity.
The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.