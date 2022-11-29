Eric Fleishman, celebrity fitness trainer, dead at 53

Celebrity fitness trainer, Eric Fleishman, is dead at 53. Fleishman worked with celebrities including Ethan Suplee and Kirstie Alley.

 John Parra/Getty Images

Celebrity personal trainer Eric Fleishman has died at the age of 53.

The fitness personality, known as "Eric the Trainer," died suddenly at his home in Glendale, California on Thanksgiving, his family announced Sunday in a post shared on his verified Instagram page.

