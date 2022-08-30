Actor Eugenio Derbez, known for his work in films like "CODA" and the remake of "Overboard," was injured an accident of an undisclosed nature and is facing a long recovery, according to his wife, Mexican actress and singer Alessandra Rosaldo.

In a statement posted to Instagram in Spanish, Rosaldo, who has been married to Derbez since 2012, said the actor "is fine" but suffered injuries that will require surgical intervention and that he faces a "long and difficult" recovery that will include rehabilitation.

Recommended for you

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.