Eve is definitely feeling satisfaction...
The hip-hop queen, 42, announced Friday she's expecting a child with husband Maximillion Cooper.
"Can you believe it... we finally get to tell everyone!!!!! You all know how long we've been waiting for this blessing!!!" she wrote on Instagram, alongside a photo showing off her baby bump.
Cooper also shared the news on Instagram, writing that he is "very excited to share this news."
The baby is due in February of 2022, Eve said. It will be the couple's first child together.
Cooper, a British race car driver and entrepreneur, has four teenage children from a previous marriage.
Eve told People she's lucky to be step-mom to Cooper's children. "I call them my bonus children," she said.
