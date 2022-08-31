Family of fallen U.S. Marine re-files defamation lawsuit against Alec Baldwin in New York

The family of fallen U.S. Marine Rylee J. McCollum has re-filed their lawsuit against actor Alec Baldwin for defamation in New York, according to a complaint.

The family of fallen U.S. Marine Rylee J. McCollum has re-filed their lawsuit against actor Alec Baldwin for defamation in New York, according to a complaint filed Friday.

Rylee's widow, Jiennah McCollum, and Rylee's sisters, Roice McCollum and Cheyenne McCollum, are seeking $25 million in damages. They accuse Baldwin of making false allegations against the family, including allegedly calling Roice McCollum an "insurrectionist" in January 2022 after she posted a photo of a crowd of protesters in Washington, D.C. on January 6, 2021 to social media.

