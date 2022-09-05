Julia Roberts and George Clooney have a lot of history together.
The actors have been friends for decades, which, according to the two stars, made filming a kiss for their upcoming romantic comedy quite funny.
Julia Roberts and George Clooney have a lot of history together.
The actors have been friends for decades, which, according to the two stars, made filming a kiss for their upcoming romantic comedy quite funny.
"Yeah. I told my wife, 'It took 80 takes,'" Clooney told The New York Times. "She was like, 'What the hell?'"
"It took 79 takes of us laughing and then the one take of us kissing," Roberts told the publication.
The two next co-star in "Ticket to Paradise," a film about a divorced couple who are trying to stop their daughter from getting married.
"We have a friendship that people are aware of, and we're going into it as this divorced couple. Half of America probably thinks we are divorced, so we have that going for us," Roberts quipped.
She and Clooney have appeared on screen together before in "Ocean's Eleven," "Ocean's Twelve," "Money Monster" and "Confessions of a Dangerous Mind."
Roberts joked about the two reuniting for "Ticket to Paradise" in an interview with Variety in May, sarcastically suggesting that fans should lower their expectations for the film.
"I think it's so funny and George is so funny and George and I together, it's probably going to be terrible because there's too much potential for it to be great, it'll just implode on it itself. I think that should be the commercial for the movie: 'It's probably going to be terrible,'" she laughed.
"Ticket to Paradise" debuts in theaters Oct. 21.
The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2022 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.
