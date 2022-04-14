Hallmark Movies & Mysteries is reportedly diversifying it's content.
According to "Entertainment Tonight," the cable channel is set to feature a romance with a lead who has Down Syndrome.
"Never Have I Ever" actress Lily D. Moore is set to star in "Color My World With Love" as Kendall, "a talented artist with Down syndrome who creates beautiful paintings in the impressionist style that reflect the reality of her subjects as she sees them."
Things take a romantic turn when she meets Brad, played by David DeSanctis, in a cooking class.
"Everyone has a dream to fall in love and get married one day, even people with disabilities," Moore told "ET" in a statement. "I hope viewers take away that 'Color My World With Love' is about painting your own story through your emotions and that we all have endless possibilities."
CNN has reached out to Hallmark for comment.
"Color My World With Love" is set to air later this year.
The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2022 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.
