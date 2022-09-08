At least Harry Styles has a sense of humor?
The actor and singer made light of recent speculation he spit on "Don't Worry Darling" costar Chris Pine during that film's debut at the Venice Film Festival.
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
As a home delivery subscriber, you get free unlimited digital access to premium content on HenryHerald.com, including local news, local sports, obituaries, legal notices, local features, and the e-edition.
All you need is your print subscription account number and your last name.
Don't know your subscription number? Email access@henryherald.com with your delivery address.
Get unlimited digital access to premium content on HenryHerald.com, including local news, local sports, local features, obituaries, legal notices, and the e-edition, on your computer, tablet or phone starting at $3.99.
*All subscriptions auto-renew at the same rate.
|Rate
|Price
|Duration
|30 days unlimited access
|$3.99
|for 30 days
|90 days unlimited access (17% off regular price)
|$9.99
|for 90 days
|365 days unlimited access (27% off regular price)
|$34.99
|for 365 days
Get 3 days of unlimited digital access to HenryHerald.com including stories, photos, obituaries, e-edition and more on your computer, tablet or phone for $1.99.
Support Henry County journalism and subscribe now.
*Subscription does not auto-renew.
|Rate
|Price
|Duration
|30 days
|$5.99
|for 30 days
|30 Day Trial
|$1.00
|for 30 days
|365 days
|$49.99
|for 365 days
|90 Days
|$12.99
|for 90 days
At least Harry Styles has a sense of humor?
The actor and singer made light of recent speculation he spit on "Don't Worry Darling" costar Chris Pine during that film's debut at the Venice Film Festival.
Videos circulating on social media showed that Styles joked at his Madison Square Garden concert on Wednesday that he had gone "very quickly to Venice to spit on Chris Pine."
Earlier this week, people on the internet went wild after footage from the film festival showed Styles approaching Pine to take a seat next to the actor at a screening of the thriller. As Styles moved to his seat, he made a subtle "puh" motion with is mouth. Pine then looked down at his lap, paused his applause, shook his head and grinned as if there may have been some kind of joke between the two stars.
The whole incident got so big that a denial of any spitting was issued.
"Just to be clear, Harry Styles did not spit on Chris Pine," a rep for Pine told People magazine. "There is nothing but respect between these two men and any suggestion otherwise is a blatant attempt to create drama that simply does not exist."
It was just the latest supposed off-screen drama around the film.
Director Olivia Wilde also faced questions as to whether she and the film's star, Florence Pugh had experienced a falling out.
"Florence is a force," Wilde said during a press conference at the festival. "I can't say enough how honored I am to have her as our lead. She's amazing in the film."
"As for all the endless tabloid gossip and all the noise out there, I mean, the internet feeds itself," Wilde said. "I don't feel the need to contribute. I think it's sufficiently well-nourished."
Pugh walked the red carpet for the film at the festival, but was unable to participate in the press conference because of a scheduling conflict.
The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2022 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.
Stacker. ranked the 25 top-earning women's tennis players of all time, using data compiled by the WTA Tour. Earning totals are current as of Aug. 1, 2022. Click for more.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
The McDonough Garden Club will hold its monthly meeting o…
MOVING SALE September 8th, 9th & 10th 8a.m – 5p.m Man…
Daweenis1890 said:
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.