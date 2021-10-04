You have permission to edit this article.
...FLASH FLOOD WATCH NOW IN EFFECT FROM LATE TONIGHT THROUGH LATE
WEDNESDAY NIGHT...

The Flash Flood Watch is now in effect for

* Portions of central Georgia, east central Georgia, north central
Georgia, northeast Georgia, northwest Georgia and west central
Georgia, including the following areas, in central Georgia, Bibb,
Butts, Crawford, Jasper, Jones, Monroe and Putnam. In east central
Georgia, Greene. In north central Georgia, Barrow, Cherokee,
Clayton, Cobb, Dawson, DeKalb, Douglas, Fannin, Fayette, Forsyth,
Gilmer, Gwinnett, Hall, Henry, Lumpkin, Morgan, Newton, North
Fulton, Pickens, Rockdale, South Fulton, Union and Walton. In
northeast Georgia, Banks, Clarke, Jackson, Madison, Oconee,
Oglethorpe, Towns and White. In northwest Georgia, Bartow,
Carroll, Catoosa, Chattooga, Dade, Floyd, Gordon, Haralson,
Murray, Paulding, Polk, Walker and Whitfield. In west central
Georgia, Chattahoochee, Coweta, Harris, Heard, Lamar, Marion,
Meriwether, Muscogee, Pike, Schley, Spalding, Stewart, Talbot,
Taylor, Troup, Upson and Webster.

* From late tonight through late Wednesday night.

* Rounds of moderate to heavy rain with embedded thunderstorms are
expected through late Wednesday night. Widespread rainfall totals
of three to five inches are forecast across the watch area.
Locally higher amounts will be possible, especially across the
higher terrain of northeast Georgia. There is potential for
localized flash flooding and quick rises on rivers and
creeks, given the wet ground and normal to above normal
streamflows across the watch area.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action
should Flash Flood Warnings be issued.

&&

Harry Styles reveals NSFW meaning of 'Watermelon Sugar'

  • 0
Harry Styles reveals NSFW meaning of 'Watermelon Sugar'

According to a YouTube video posted from Harry Style's concert Friday in Nashville, Styles has finally revealed the real meaning of the lyrical reference to the song Watermelon Sugar. Harry Styles is shown here performing on Wednesday, February 26, 2020.

 NBC/NBCUniversal/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

This story is for grown folks only.

If you have ever wondered what Harry Styles was singing about in his ht "Watermelon Sugar," wonder no more.

According to a YouTube video posted from the singer's concert Friday in Nashville, Styles has finally revealed the real meaning of the lyrical reference.

First he teased the info.

"It doesn't really matter what it's about," he told the crowd.

He then put it out there.

"It's about...the sweetness of life," Styles said. "It's also about the female orgasm but that's totally different, it's not really relevant."

"Watermelon Sugar" was released in 2019 and peaked at No. 1 on the Billboard chart.

We dare you to ever listen to that song the same way again.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.

