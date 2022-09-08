At a time when there is much discussion around politics and women's rights, one of the most famous figures in both of those arenas is celebrating the courage of women.

Hillary Clinton and her daughter Chelsea Clinton have teamed up with Apple TV+ for the eight-episode docuseries "Gutsy," based on their New York Times bestseller, "The Book of Gutsy Women."

