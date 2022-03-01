Hulk Hogan is divorced from second wife Jennifer McDaniel

Pro wrestling legend Hulk Hogan says he and his second wife Jennifer McDaniel are divorced.
Hogan shared the news on social media after some asked about his relationship status when he was pictured with a different woman.
"Yo Maniacs just for the record, the Facebook and Instagram posts are of me and my girlfriend Sky, I am officially divorced," Hogan tweeted on Monday. "Sorry I thought everyone already knew, love my Maniacs4Life."
"This is my girl, Sky," Hogan said.
In 2021, Hogan filed for divorce from McDaniel after nearly 11 years of marriage. Before marrying McDaniel, Hogan was married to his first wife Linda Marie Bollea from 1983 to 2009.
Hogan and Bollea share two children, Brooke, 33, and Nick, 31.
The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2022 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.
