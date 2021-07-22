A photo of Ice T's look-alike 5-year-old daughter Chanel went viral and, according to him, it yielded some nice results.
On Wednesday, the "Law & Order: SVU" star tweeted a thank you on behalf of his daughter with wife Coco Austin.
"Today @BabyChanelworld just wanted to say THANKS! for all the recent internet LOVE she's been getting... 48k Twitter and 447k IG followers," the tweet read. "Not bad for a 5yr old."
The photo posted on the youngster's Twitter account shows Austin holding Chanel at a concert for her dad's band Body Count.
Social media went wild for it, noting that the 5-year-old looked exactly like her father.
Ice T also has two adult children, Letesha Marrow and Tracy Marrow Jr., from previous relationships.
